Roki Sasaki News: Overcomes early struggles in win
Sasaki (3-3) earned the win against the Brewers on Saturday, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits and two walks with four strikeouts over five innings.
Sasaki allowed three runs in the first inning but rebounded with four scoreless frames, throwing 56 of 87 pitches for strikes while generating nine whiffs. It continued an encouraging month of May for the 24-year-old, who has now yielded three earned runs or fewer in each of his four outings this month, lowering his season ERA from 6.35 to 4.93 during that stretch. He'll carry a 1.42 WHIP and 43:18 K:BB, along with the aforementioned ERA, across 45.2 innings this season into a home matchup against the Phillies next weekend.
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