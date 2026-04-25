Roki Sasaki News: Picks up first victory of season

Sasaki (1-2) allowed four runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out five batters over five-plus innings to earn the win over the Cubs on Saturday.

The outing was very much a mixed bag for Sasaki -- he impressed by throwing 20 of 23 first pitches for strikes and racking up 15 whiffs, but he also surrendered three home runs. A six-run explosion by Los Angeles in the fourth inning provided more than enough run support for Sasaki to pick up the win, but he managed to complete only five frames and was lifted after allowing the first two batters he faced in the sixth to reach base. The Dodgers have remained patient with the Japanese righty through some early-season struggles, and his 6.35 ERA is troubling. Still, Sasaki has shown small gains as the season has progressed -- of note, Saturday marked the first time this season that he's issued fewer than two walks in an outing -- and he seems to have a rotation spot locked down at least until Blake Snell (shoulder) return from the injured list.