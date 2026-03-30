Roki Sasaki News: Posts promising start despite loss

Sasaki (0-1) took the loss against Cleveland on Monday, allowing one run on four hits and two walks while striking out four batters over four innings.

Amidst Sasaki's disastrous spring, there was a lot of chatter about whether the young hurler was deserving of a spot in the Dodgers' rotation. The team decided to stick with him, and Sasaki mostly looked good in his first regular-season start in spite of being handed the defeat. The right-hander was particularly effective when he went to his cutter and splitter, getting seven whiffs on 40 pitches versus just two whiffs among the 38 fastballs he threw. Sasaki may not have the longest of leashes, so this outing should be counted as a success in contrast to how he pitched during most of the spring slate. His next start is projected to take place on the road against the Nationals.