Roki Sasaki News: Set to pitch in Tokyo series

Manager Dave Roberts said Wednesday during his appearance on MLB Network that he anticipates Sasaki pitching in the Dodgers' second game of the season March 19 against the Cubs in Tokyo.

The Dodgers will be taking a cautious approach to Sasaki's workload this season, but they also recognize the importance of giving him a start in his native country. Fellow Japanese hurler Yoshinobu Yamamoto is expected to take the hill for the Dodgers' first game of the series March 18, and Japanese lefty Shota Imanaga is expected to start one of the two games for the Cubs.