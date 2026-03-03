Roki Sasaki News: Shaky again in second spring start

Sasaki allowed four runs on two hits and three walks while striking out one batter over two innings in a Cactus League start versus Cleveland on Tuesday.

Sasaki began his outing in disastrous fashion, allowing two walks and a single before serving up a grand slam to Kyle Manzardo. After the Japanese hurler walked the next batter, he was pulled without having recorded an out. Under spring training rules, Sasaki was allowed to re-enter the contest in the second frame and looked infinitely better after his return, retiring the final six batters he faced. Despite the strong finish, this was a second consecutive concerning appearance for the young hurler, especially in terms of control -- through two starts, he's thrown just 38 of 81 pitches for strikes while walking five batters across 3.1 innings. Still, manager Dave Roberts suggested after the exhibition that Sasaki isn't in danger of missing out on a rotation spot to begin the campaign, stating, "I think it can change, but I don't think it's going to change before we break (camp). I think that, keep building him up. We see him as a starter and giving him every opportunity for success," per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Roberts added, "I don't think there are concerns. There just has to be continued progression." It sounds like the team is going to give Sasaki a decent amount of runway to work out his struggles and remain in the big-league rotation, though he'll ultimately need to provide much better results to keep that role over the course of the regular season.