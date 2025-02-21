Fantasy Baseball
Roki Sasaki News: Spring debut coming next week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2025

Sasaki is slated to make his Cactus League debut sometime in the middle of next week, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Sasaki is expected to start on March 19 in the Dodgers' second of two games in Tokyo against the Cubs. With his first spring training outing coming mid-week next week, it would seem to line Sasaki up for three exhibition appearances before his outing in Tokyo.

