Roki Sasaki News: Spring debut might come Tuesday

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Thursday that Sasaki could "potentially" make his Cactus League debut Tuesday versus the Reds, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Sasaki had a three-inning simulated game against White Sox hitters earlier this week and it appears his next outing might come in an official game setting. The 23-year-old is expected to start the second of the Dodgers' two games against the Cubs on March 19 in Tokyo.