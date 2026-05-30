Roki Sasaki News: Steady in no-decision
Sasaki allowed one run on three hits and a walk while striking out seven over 5.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Phillies on Saturday.
Sasaki's lone mistake was a solo shot by Alec Bohm in the second inning. In May, Sasaki made five starts, allowing a total of 11 runs (10 earned) across 28.1 innings, an improvement on his shakier performances in April. The right-hander is at a 4.59 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 50:19 K:BB through 51 innings over 10 starts. Sasaki is projected to make his next start at home against the Angels.
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