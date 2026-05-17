Roki Sasaki headshot

Roki Sasaki News: Stellar in second win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 17, 2026 at 10:14pm

Sasaki (2-3) earned the win Sunday, allowing one run on four hits and no walks over seven innings against the Angels. He struck out eight.

Sasaki turned in his best outing of the season, punching out a season-high eight batters while not issuing a walk in a start for the first time in his MLB career. Sunday could mark a key turning point for the talented right-hander, as he looked confident and in control with his revamped four-pitch mix. The 24-year-old will carry a 5.09 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 39:16 K:BB across 40.2 innings into his next outing, which is tentatively scheduled for Saturday against the Brewers.

Roki Sasaki
Los Angeles Dodgers
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