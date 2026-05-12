Roki Sasaki News: Strikes out five in no-decision
Sasaki did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing three runs on six hits, a walk and a hit-by-pitch over five innings against the Giants. He struck out five.
After allowing a solo homer to Rafael Devers in the second inning, Sasaki settled in during the middle frames before being chased in the sixth, allowing two runs without recording an out in the frame. The right-hander's sophomore season hasn't gone according to plan thus far, as the 24-year-old has allowed three or more runs in five of his starts and completed six innings just once. He'll carry a 1-3 record with a 5.88 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 31:16 K:BB into his next start, tentatively scheduled for Sunday against the Angels.
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