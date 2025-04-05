Roki Sasaki News: Strikes out four in no-decision

Sasaki did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 3-1 win against the Phillies, allowing one run on three hits and two walks with four strikeouts over four innings.

Sasaki worked into the fifth inning and was lifted at 68 pitches after allowing the first two batters of the frame to reach base. While the rookie's current workload continues to limit his short-term upside, he threw 41 strikes and has lowered his walk total in consecutive outings. The 23-year-old will carry a 4.15 ERA, 2.08 WHIP and 9:11 K:BB across 8.2 innings into a home matchup with the Cubs next weekend.