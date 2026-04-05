Roki Sasaki News: Stumbles vs. Nats
Sasaki (0-1) didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the Nationals, allowing six runs on five hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out five.
After holding Washington scoreless through two innings, Sasaki gave up a two-run homer to Luis Garcia in the third before the Nats put up another four runs in the fourth, punctuated by a James Wood three-run shot. However, the Dodgers would rally for an eventual 8-6 victory, saving Sasaki from his second loss. Through two starts, the right-hander has allowed seven runs on nine hits across nine innings while striking out nine. Sasaki is currently lined up to face the Rangers at home his next time out.
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