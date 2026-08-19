Roki Sasaki News: Takes no-decision in Colorado
Sasaki allowed two runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out six over five innings in a no-decision versus the Rockies on Wednesday.
Sasaki didn't give up any homers, but four of the hits he allowed were doubles, one of which plated two runs in the fourth inning. While Sasaki has a 34:13 K:BB over his last 35 innings, he's allowed just 10 runs (nine earned) in that span. The walk rate (3.6 BB/9) remains a concern, but Sasaki has found some success with limiting damage lately. He's at a 4.42 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 114:46 K:BB through 116 innings over 22 starts on the year. The right-hander's next outing is projected to be at Atlanta.
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