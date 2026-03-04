Rolddy Munoz News: Cut from big-league camp

Atlanta optioned Munoz to Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday.

Munoz made only one Grapefruit League appearance, walking three of the five batters he faced. Control problems are nothing new for the righty reliever, as Munoz issued five free passes in 3.2 frames with the big club last season and has a career 11.2 percent walk rate in the minors. He'll open 2026 in the Gwinnett bullpen.