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Roman Anthony Injury: Absence continuing Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Anthony (back) is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Orioles, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.

The 21-year-old outfielder will sit for a third straight game Friday due to upper-back tightness, which first surfaced on a swing during Tuesday's loss to the Yankees. There's been no indication that a trip to the injured list is being considered for Anthony at this point, but that possibility becomes more likely with each game missed.

Roman Anthony
Boston Red Sox
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