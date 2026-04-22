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Roman Anthony Injury: Day-to-day with sore back

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 22, 2026 at 1:00pm

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said that Anthony is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees due to a sore back, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Anthony's back tightened up on him during Tuesday's contest, so he will be unavailable for the second game of the series. The Red Sox are hopeful that Anthony will be ready to play in Thursday's series finale, but he is considered day-to-day. Andruw Monasterio will get a start at designated hitter for the Red Sox on Wednesday.

Roman Anthony
Boston Red Sox
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