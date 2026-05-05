Roman Anthony headshot

Roman Anthony Injury: Dealing with sprain, may avoid IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Anthony was diagnosed with a sprained right wrist after undergoing an MRI on Tuesday and may not require a trip to the injured list, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

The 21-year-old was removed from Monday's game in Detroit due to the injury and returned to Boston on Tuesday to visit a hand specialist, who apparently provided an encouraging diagnosis. Anthony still seems likely to miss at least another game or two, but he could be back in action in the near future if he recovers well over the next couple days.

Roman Anthony
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Roman Anthony See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Roman Anthony See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
6 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
10 days ago
MLB Barometer: Identifying Early Season Breakouts and Busts with Earned Auction Value
MLB
MLB Barometer: Identifying Early Season Breakouts and Busts with Earned Auction Value
Author Image
Dan Marcus
13 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
17 days ago