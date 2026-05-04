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Roman Anthony Injury: Diagnosed with wrist injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Anthony was removed from Monday's game against the Tigers due to right wrist discomfort, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Anthony appeared to tweak his right wrist during his plate appearance in the first inning and was replaced by Masataka Yoshida in the second. Anthony will undergo more tests on his wrist to determine the severity of the injury, by which time the Red Sox should provide an update on the young outfielder's status moving forward.

Roman Anthony
Boston Red Sox
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