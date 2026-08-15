Roman Anthony Injury: Embarking on rehab assignment
Anthony (finger) will begin a rehab assignment Tuesday with Double-A Portland, Sean McAdam of MassLive.com reports.
Anthony has been on the injured list since early May due to a sprained wrist and sprained finger, but he's hit all the benchmarks to be cleared for a rehab assignment. He may need a lengthy stint in the minors given his extended absence, but the Red Sox are inching closer to getting significant reinforcements for the final weeks of the regular season.
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