Roman Anthony Injury: Embarking on rehab assignment

Anthony (finger) will begin a rehab assignment Tuesday with Double-A Portland, Sean McAdam of MassLive.com reports.

Anthony has been on the injured list since early May due to a sprained wrist and sprained finger, but he's hit all the benchmarks to be cleared for a rehab assignment. He may need a lengthy stint in the minors given his extended absence, but the Red Sox are inching closer to getting significant reinforcements for the final weeks of the regular season.