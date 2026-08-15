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Roman Anthony Injury: Embarking on rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 3:09pm

Anthony (finger) will begin a rehab assignment Tuesday with Double-A Portland, Sean McAdam of MassLive.com reports.

Anthony has been on the injured list since early May due to a sprained wrist and sprained finger, but he's hit all the benchmarks to be cleared for a rehab assignment. He may need a lengthy stint in the minors given his extended absence, but the Red Sox are inching closer to getting significant reinforcements for the final weeks of the regular season.

Roman Anthony
Boston Red Sox
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