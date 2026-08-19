Roman Anthony Injury: Encouraging start to rehab
Anthony (finger) served as the designated hitter and went 2-for-2 with two walks, a home run and two RBI for Double-A Portland on Tuesday.
Anthony kicked off a rehab assignment in style, rocking a two-run home run in the fifth inning that left Delta Dental Park in Portland. Given the length of his absence, Anthony is expected to play a significant number of games while on rehab. The Red Sox could draw out the assignment until September's roster expansion, but if Anthony shows he's ready before then, it would behoove a team positioning itself for the postseason to bring him to Boston as soon as possible.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Roman Anthony See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Roman Anthony See More