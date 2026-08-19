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Roman Anthony Injury: Encouraging start to rehab

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 19, 2026 at 5:02am

Anthony (finger) served as the designated hitter and went 2-for-2 with two walks, a home run and two RBI for Double-A Portland on Tuesday.

Anthony kicked off a rehab assignment in style, rocking a two-run home run in the fifth inning that left Delta Dental Park in Portland. Given the length of his absence, Anthony is expected to play a significant number of games while on rehab. The Red Sox could draw out the assignment until September's roster expansion, but if Anthony shows he's ready before then, it would behoove a team positioning itself for the postseason to bring him to Boston as soon as possible.

Roman Anthony
Boston Red Sox
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