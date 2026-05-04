Roman Anthony Injury: Exits with possible wrist injury
Anthony was removed from Monday's game versus the Tigers with a possible wrist injury, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Anthony tweaked something on a swing during his first plate appearance of the game in the first inning. He finished that at-bat but was then removed in favor of Masataka Yoshida. The Red Sox should have an update on Anthony's condition soon.
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