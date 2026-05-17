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Roman Anthony Injury: Expected to swing bat Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Anthony (wrist) is slated to starting swinging a bat by hitting flips Monday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

This is a big step for Anthony, as it will be his first time swinging a bat since landing on the IL with a right wrist injury in early May. The talented young outfielder will presumably still have several obstacles to clear -- including hitting off a machine and facing live pitching -- but he appears to at least be making progress in his recovery. A timeline for his return to the Red Sox should become clearer as he moves along in his hitting progression.

Roman Anthony
Boston Red Sox
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