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Roman Anthony Injury: Hopeful to play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 23, 2026 at 6:41pm

Anthony (back) is hopeful that he'll be able to play Friday against the Orioles, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Anthony forced to miss Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Yankees with a back injury, marking his second straight absence. The outfielder spoke with the media following the defeat, outlining that he felt tightness in his upper back after hitting a line drive in Tuesday's 4-0 loss to New York, but he's now feeling much better. Anthony explained that he is hoping to make his return to action Friday, but he'll have to see how he feels in the morning before the game.

Roman Anthony
Boston Red Sox
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