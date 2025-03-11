Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Roman Anthony headshot

Roman Anthony Injury: Likely to begin season at Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Anthony (illness) is likely to begin the season at Triple-A Worcester, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

The Red Sox are expected to have an opening in right field with Wilyer Abreu slated to miss at least the first week or so of the season with a gastrointestinal issue. However, Anthony is coming back from an illness of his own, one which resulted in him losing about 10 pounds. The top prospect has resumed workouts, but it's not clear when he'll be ready to return to game action. Anthony has a good chance to become a regular for the Red Sox at some point this season, but he'll need to wait a while.

Roman Anthony
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now