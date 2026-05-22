Roman Anthony Injury: Nursing sprained finger

Red Sox president Sam Kennedy clarified Friday on WEEI 93.7 FM that Anthony is dealing with a sprained ligament on the base of his right ring finger, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.

The Red Sox listed the injury as a right wrist sprain when they placed Anthony on the 10-day injured list earlier this month, but the injury is evidently more focused on the youngster's finger. Regardless of the injury specifics, Anthony remains shut down from baseball activities after he felt lingering soreness when he tried swinging a bat Monday. A timetable for his return won't come into focus until he's able to ramp things up without discomfort.