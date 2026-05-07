Roman Anthony Injury: Officially placed on IL
The Red Sox placed Anthony (wrist) on the 10-day injured list Thursday, retroactive to Tuesday, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.
The Red Sox were holding out hope that Anthony would be able to avoid a trip to the IL after he sprained his wrist during Monday's game, but the team didn't like the idea of playing with a short bench for another few days. The 21-year-old will be eligible to return to the lineup May 15. Until then, Masataka Yoshida figures to continue benefitting from additional starts at DH.
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