Roman Anthony Injury: Officially placed on IL

The Red Sox placed Anthony (wrist) on the 10-day injured list Thursday, retroactive to Tuesday, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

The Red Sox were holding out hope that Anthony would be able to avoid a trip to the IL after he sprained his wrist during Monday's game, but the team didn't like the idea of playing with a short bench for another few days. The 21-year-old will be eligible to return to the lineup May 15. Until then, Masataka Yoshida figures to continue benefitting from additional starts at DH.