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Roman Anthony Injury: Rehab moves to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 26, 2026 at 4:55am

Anthony (finger) went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run for Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday.

Anthony's rehab assignment moved south from Double-A Portland, and he played his first game in Triple-A. And just as Anthony homered in his first game in Portland, he did it again for Worcester. He played all nine innings in left field and looks ready to return. A recent report suggested he could be activated ahead of an important four-game series against the Yankees in New York beginning Friday. Boston interim manager Chad Tracy told Ian Browne of MLB.com earlier this week that he "wouldn't completely rule" out Anthony returning Friday.

Roman Anthony
Boston Red Sox
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