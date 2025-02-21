Fantasy Baseball
Roman Anthony headshot

Roman Anthony Injury: Scratched due to sore elbow

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2025

Anthony was scratched from the lineup for Friday's exhibition game against Northeastern University due to a sore right elbow after he was hit by a pitch in the area Thursday, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

This looks to be precautionary and Anthony should be ready to return to action in a day or two. The top prospect is attempting to win a spot on Boston's Opening Day roster.

Roman Anthony
Boston Red Sox
