Roman Anthony Injury: Scratched Friday
Anthony was scratched from the lineup for Friday's exhibition game against Northeastern University for undisclosed reasons, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
Anthony was originally penciled in to start in left field and bat leadoff but will instead sit out Boston's first spring contest. It's unclear if the 20-year-old is dealing with an injury or illness, but the Red Sox should clarify his status in the near future.
