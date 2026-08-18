Roman Anthony Injury: Set to reclaim leadoff role upon return

Manager Chad Tracy said Monday that Anthony (finger) is expected to serve as the Red Sox's everyday leadoff hitter while splitting time between left field and designated hitter upon returning from the 60-day injured list, Peter Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

The Red Sox are soon expected to get two of their lineup regulars back from long-term injuries, as Anthony and shortstop Trevor Story (sports hernia) are both in the midst of rehab assignments. Story could be activated from the IL as soon as Friday, while Anthony -- who will begin his assignment Tuesday at Double-A Portland -- may need a little more time on the farm to stockpile at-bats before making his return to Boston. Before landing on the IL on May 7 due to a sprained ligament on the base of his right ring finger, Anthony had gotten off to a slow start to the season with a .675 OPS, but even that level of production would still represent a slight upgrade from what the Red Sox have received from their replacement options atop the batting order. Abraham notes that since Anthony went on the IL, Red Sox leadoff hitters have generated a .215/.292/.367 slash line.