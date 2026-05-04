Roman Anthony Injury: Set to visit hand specialist
X-rays on Anthony's right wrist returned negative, but he'll fly to Boston on Tuesday morning to see a hand specialist, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
This appears to be a precautionary measure by the club to ensure Anthony avoided a significant injury. Boston is scheduled to play two more games in Detroit, so the 21-year-old will presumably miss the remainder of the series, with the hope that he'll be back in the starting lineup Thursday against Tampa Bay. Masatake Yoshida will be a candidate to see more at-bats in Anthony's absence.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Roman Anthony See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target2 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Trends5 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target9 days ago
-
MLB Barometer
MLB Barometer: Identifying Early Season Breakouts and Busts with Earned Auction Value12 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target16 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Roman Anthony See More