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Roman Anthony Injury: Set to visit hand specialist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

X-rays on Anthony's right wrist returned negative, but he'll fly to Boston on Tuesday morning to see a hand specialist, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

This appears to be a precautionary measure by the club to ensure Anthony avoided a significant injury. Boston is scheduled to play two more games in Detroit, so the 21-year-old will presumably miss the remainder of the series, with the hope that he'll be back in the starting lineup Thursday against Tampa Bay. Masatake Yoshida will be a candidate to see more at-bats in Anthony's absence.

Roman Anthony
Boston Red Sox
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