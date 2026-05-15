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Roman Anthony Injury: Sheds brace, plays catch

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Anthony (wrist) began playing catch Friday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Friday marks the first time that Anthony has taken off his brace and done any sort of activity since he landed on the injured list last week with a sprained right wrist, and he said afterward that he feels like he's "in a good spot." The Red Sox have yet to provide a return timeline for the young outfielder, though that may come whenever he is cleared to begin a hitting progression.

Roman Anthony
Boston Red Sox
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