Roman Anthony Injury: Shut down from swinging
Anthony (finger) felt discomfort while hitting off a tee Thursday and has been shut down from swinging, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
This is now the second time that Anthony has had to pause his swinging progression due to a setback. Interim manager Chad Tracy said the 22-year-old's shutdown period will last a few days, and there is still no timetable in place for his return.
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