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Roman Anthony Injury: Shut down from swinging

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

Anthony (finger) felt discomfort while hitting off a tee Thursday and has been shut down from swinging, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

This is now the second time that Anthony has had to pause his swinging progression due to a setback. Interim manager Chad Tracy said the 22-year-old's shutdown period will last a few days, and there is still no timetable in place for his return.

Roman Anthony
Boston Red Sox
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