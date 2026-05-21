Roman Anthony Injury: Shut down through Thursday
Anthony (wrist) was shut down through at least Thursday before the Red Sox re-evaluate him, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
Anthony was set to take the next step in his progression earlier this week but suffered a setback. He felt lingering soreness when swinging a bat Monday. The outfielder had begun throwing following a cortisone shot prior to testing the wrist with a bat in hand.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Roman Anthony See More
-
MLB Waiver Wire
Week 8 FAAB Results2 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Seager Out With Back Spasms.3 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
Week 7 FAAB Results10 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Multiple Pitching Aces Land on the IL10 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week11 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Roman Anthony See More