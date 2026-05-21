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Roman Anthony Injury: Shut down through Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 21, 2026 at 4:03pm

Anthony (wrist) was shut down through at least Thursday before the Red Sox re-evaluate him, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Anthony was set to take the next step in his progression earlier this week but suffered a setback. He felt lingering soreness when swinging a bat Monday. The outfielder had begun throwing following a cortisone shot prior to testing the wrist with a bat in hand.

Roman Anthony
Boston Red Sox
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