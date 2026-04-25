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Roman Anthony Injury: Sitting fourth straight

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Anthony (back) isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Orioles.

The Red Sox had been hopeful that Anthony would return to action Friday, but his absence is now set to reach four consecutive games after missing out on Saturday's starting nine. Jarren Duran, Ceddanne Rafaela and Wilyer Abreu will start across the outfield while Andruw Monasterio starts as Boston's designated hitter.

Roman Anthony
Boston Red Sox
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