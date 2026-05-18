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Roman Anthony Injury: Still sore when swinging bat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Anthony (wrist) was still sore when taking some swings Monday and will not swing a bat again until at least Friday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

The Red Sox had been hopeful that Anthony could take a big step forward with the resumption of a hitting progression Monday, but instead the team is forced to pump the brakes on his rehab. Until Anthony is able to ramp up his swinging without issue, there will not be a timetable for his return to action. He's been sidelined since early May.

Roman Anthony
Boston Red Sox
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