Anthony was sent for an MRI after exiting Tuesday's contest versus the Guardians with a left oblique injury. While the Red Sox are still waiting for the results of that imaging, they appear resigned to putting the rookie outfielder on the IL. Anthony will be eligible for activation Sept. 13, but his chances of being ready by that date will depend on the severity of the injury. Jarren Duran and Ceddanne Rafaela will handle two outfield spots while Anthony is out, with Rob Refsnyder and Masataka Yoshida in the mix for the third spot, at least until Anthony and\/or Wilyer Abreu (calf) return. Nick Sogard is expected to be the roster replacement for Anthony, though Kristian Campbell could eventually get a look.