Roman Anthony Injury: Takes pain-free swings Tuesday

Anthony (finger) took 12-to-15 dry swings without any discomfort Tuesday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Anthony had to hit pause on his rehab when he felt soreness the last time he tried swinging a bat, so it's a good sign that the pain was no longer present Tuesday. He will try to take some more dry swings Wednesday. Anthony has been sidelined since early May with a sprained right ring finger and there remains no timetable for his return, but he took a step forward Tuesday.