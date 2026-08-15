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Roman Anthony Injury: Will be evaluated next week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 7:18pm

Anthony (finger) will undergo an evaluation following this weekend, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy said Anthony is making significant progress with his hitting program and is "getting closer" to beginning a rehab assignment. "He's got a real good setup there in Fort Myers right now," Tracy said. "He's got everything he needs, and then we'll see how he does over the weekend and go from there." Anthony is hitting off the Trakjet machine and recently incorporated breaking balls.

Roman Anthony
Boston Red Sox
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