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Roman Anthony Injury: Will remain out of lineup Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said in an interview on the WEEI Sports Radio Network that Anthony (back) will remain out of the lineup Thursday against the Yankees.

Anthony missed Wednesday's contest with a sore back and has evidently not improved enough to avoid a second straight absence. He is considered day-to-day. Andruw Monasterio started at designated hitter in Anthony's place Wednesday, but it's unclear who will slot in at DH on Thursday as the Red Sox try to avoid being swept.

Roman Anthony
Boston Red Sox
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