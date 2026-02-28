Roman Anthony News: Avoids injury in outfield collision

Anthony said he just got the wind knocked out of him during a collision with teammate Ceddanne Rafaela in Friday's Grapefruit League game against Atlanta, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

It was a rather ugly incident that left both players down and drew the training staff onto the field, but Anthony and Rafaela both stayed in the game, and both are right back in there for Saturday's exhibition, per Tim Healey of The Boston Globe. Through five spring games, Anthony is 3-for-16 with a double and four strikeouts. He is primed to serve as Boston's leadoff hitter to begin 2026.