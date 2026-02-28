Roman Anthony headshot

Roman Anthony News: Avoids injury in outfield collision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Anthony said he just got the wind knocked out of him during a collision with teammate Ceddanne Rafaela in Friday's Grapefruit League game against Atlanta, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

It was a rather ugly incident that left both players down and drew the training staff onto the field, but Anthony and Rafaela both stayed in the game, and both are right back in there for Saturday's exhibition, per Tim Healey of The Boston Globe. Through five spring games, Anthony is 3-for-16 with a double and four strikeouts. He is primed to serve as Boston's leadoff hitter to begin 2026.

Roman Anthony
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Roman Anthony See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Roman Anthony See More
Ranking the Top 25 MLB Players 25 and Under Entering the 2026 Season
MLB
Ranking the Top 25 MLB Players 25 and Under Entering the 2026 Season
Author Image
Christopher Boan
5 days ago
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
9 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: AL East
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: AL East
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
11 days ago
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: Outfield
MLB
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: Outfield
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
12 days ago
Fantasy Baseball: Notable or Noise
MLB
Fantasy Baseball: Notable or Noise
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
16 days ago