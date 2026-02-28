Roman Anthony News: Avoids injury in outfield collision
Anthony said he just got the wind knocked out of him during a collision with teammate Ceddanne Rafaela in Friday's Grapefruit League game against Atlanta, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
It was a rather ugly incident that left both players down and drew the training staff onto the field, but Anthony and Rafaela both stayed in the game, and both are right back in there for Saturday's exhibition, per Tim Healey of The Boston Globe. Through five spring games, Anthony is 3-for-16 with a double and four strikeouts. He is primed to serve as Boston's leadoff hitter to begin 2026.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Roman Anthony See More
-
General MLB Article
Ranking the Top 25 MLB Players 25 and Under Entering the 2026 Season5 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-3009 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: AL East11 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Sleepers
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: Outfield12 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Fantasy Baseball: Notable or Noise16 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Roman Anthony See More