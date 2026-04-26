Roman Anthony News: Back in action Sunday
Anthony (back) is starting at DH and batting third Sunday against Baltimore, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.
Anthony missed Boston's past four games due to a sore back but is evidently feeling well enough to return to the lineup Sunday. The 21-year-old had exclusively batted leadoff for Boston this season, but he's slotting into the third spot in the order in his return to action. The Red Sox shook up their coaching staff Saturday evening, though it remains to be seen if that will result in a prolonged shift in the batting order.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Roman Anthony See More
-
MLB Barometer
MLB Barometer: Identifying Early Season Breakouts and Busts with Earned Auction Value4 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target8 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 1412 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 1412 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 1313 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Roman Anthony See More