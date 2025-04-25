Roman Anthony News: Back in outfield at Triple-A

Anthony returned to playing the outfield at Triple-A Worcester this week after previously being limited to designated hitter duty due to right shoulder soreness.

Anthony started in the DH spot for nine straight games as he dealt with minor soreness in his throwing shoulder, but he played left field in the first game of a doubleheader Wednesday and right field Thursday. The top prospect has slashed .308/.444/.590 with five home runs, two stolen bases and a 21:20 K:BB over 99 plate appearances this season with Worcester. Now that the 20-year-old is back to playing the outfield, it would not be a surprise if he earns a promotion to the major leagues sooner rather than later.