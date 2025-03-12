Roman Anthony News: Back in spring lineup

Anthony (illness) will start in left field and bat seventh in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.

Anthony will make his return to the spring lineup for the first time since March 2, after a bout with an illness kept him out for more than a week while also resulting in him losing about 10 pounds. The 20-year-old outfield prospect might have been facing an uphill battle to make the Opening Day roster had he stayed healthy throughout the spring, and the missed time due to the illness makes it even more likely that he'll begin the season at Triple-A Worcester. Anthony shouldn't need much more time in the minors before making his MLB debut, as he slashed a blistering .344/.463/.519 with a 19.1 percent walk rate and 19.5 percent strikeout rate in 164 plate appearances for Worcester after getting a promotion from Double-A Portland last August.