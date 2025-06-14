Roman Anthony News: Beginning on bench Saturday

Anthony isn't in the starting lineup for Saturday's clash against the Yankees, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Anthony hasn't yet been able to get going with the bat since getting called up Monday, as he's logged just one hit (a double) across 17 plate appearances. The rookie outfielder does have three RBI and a promising 2:4 BB:K, so he hasn't been as overwhelmed as the .067 batting average may imply. With Anthony taking a seat Saturday, Jarren Duran, Ceddanne Rafaela and Rob Refsnyder are Boston's starting outfielders from left to right.