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Roman Anthony News: Dropped to third in order

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 27, 2026 at 6:42am

Anthony batted third and went 0-for-3 with a walk in Sunday's 5-3 win over Baltimore.

Anthony returned to action after missing four games due to a sore back. After serving as Boston's primary leadoff hitter to open the season, he was dropped to third in order in the first game under the leadership of interim manager Chad Tracy. Jarren Duran worked out of the leadoff spot for the Red Sox.

Roman Anthony
Boston Red Sox
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