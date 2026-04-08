Roman Anthony News: Early throwing issues

Anthony had three instances of poor throws from left field early in the regular season that has been a topic of discussion, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Anthony had two throws to home plate during the team's season-opening road trip which were not close, including one that arrived on multiple bounces. He followed up with an offline throw to third base Monday that led to two runs in an 8-6 loss. Both manager Alex Cora and third base coach Kyle Hudson, who was an outfielder during his tenure as a player in the majors and minors, believe the issue revolves around Anthony's lower-half mechanics. Hudson indicated the arm strength is there, but improper mechanics puts him in a tough position to maximize the strength. Anthony served as the DH on Tuesday, and his throwing issues aren't going to cost him plate appearances; however, as Cora manages playing time for five worthy outfielders, limiting Anthony to DH reduces roster flexibility. It's unclear when he'll return to the outfield, but when he does, teams are expected to challenge Anthony's arm.