Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Roman Anthony headshot

Roman Anthony News: Homers in Breakout game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Anthony batted leadoff and went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Thursday's Spring Breakout game against the Rays' prospects.

Anthony had been on the shelf for a week-and-a-half due to an illness but returned to Grapefruit League action on Wednesday before announcing his presence Thursday. He was one of three of Boston's top prospects to go deep Thursday; Marcelo Mayer and Kristian Campbell also homered. With Wilyer Abreu (illness) looking like he won't be ready for Opening Day, Anthony could start the regular season on the major league roster.

Roman Anthony
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now