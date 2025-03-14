Roman Anthony News: Homers in Breakout game

Anthony batted leadoff and went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Thursday's Spring Breakout game against the Rays' prospects.

Anthony had been on the shelf for a week-and-a-half due to an illness but returned to Grapefruit League action on Wednesday before announcing his presence Thursday. He was one of three of Boston's top prospects to go deep Thursday; Marcelo Mayer and Kristian Campbell also homered. With Wilyer Abreu (illness) looking like he won't be ready for Opening Day, Anthony could start the regular season on the major league roster.