Roman Anthony News: Limited to DH at Triple-A

Anthony has been limited to designated hitter duty at Triple-A Worcester of late due to minor right shoulder soreness, Chris Henrique of Beyond the Monster reports.

Anthony has been used exclusively at DH since April 11 and is set to be the DH again during Worcester's day/night doubleheader Thursday. The shoulder issue has not affected Anthony at the plate, as he's gone 7-for-12 with a 1:3 K:BB in three games at DH. It's not clear when Anthony -- who is slashing .283/.441/.500 with two homers overall this season -- might be ready to play the outfield again.