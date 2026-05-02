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Roman Anthony News: Logs three hits in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 2, 2026 at 10:22am

Anthony went 3-for-4 with a double in Friday's 3-1 win over the Astros.

Multi-hit performances were not meant to be noteworthy for Anthony, but the highly regarded prospect is having a rough go of it early in 2026. He entered Friday on a 4-for-31 (.129) stretch over the previous nine contests and is batting .230 with one home run and five RBI through 27 games.

Roman Anthony
Boston Red Sox
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